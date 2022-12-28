Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 127 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 106,675 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.21. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $138.73 and a 12-month high of $214.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

