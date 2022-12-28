Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BCE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after buying an additional 2,222,467 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.
BCE Trading Down 0.9 %
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.29%.
BCE Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
See Also
