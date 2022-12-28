Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BCE by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after buying an additional 2,222,467 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

BCE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 21,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,029. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.