Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 360.9% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FOSLL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. 9,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,034. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

