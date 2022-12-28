Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

FRU stock opened at C$16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.30 and a 1 year high of C$17.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at C$316,647,219.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Freehold Royalties

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

