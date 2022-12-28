Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stake Boosted by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULCC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Frontier Group stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.57 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

