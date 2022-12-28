FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after buying an additional 640,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE FSK opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.54%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 338.89%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

