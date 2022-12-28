Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Fulton Financial Stock Performance
FULTP traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. 13,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,909. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
