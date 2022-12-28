Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.39

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.41, with a volume of 767922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.40 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.96.

In related news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 82,900 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$507,754.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,800 shares in the company, valued at C$844,011.22. Also, Director Christopher Charles Ferraro bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$358,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$563,850.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

