Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Shares Up 1.6%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 440,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 876,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $118.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
