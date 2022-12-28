GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.99

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 94911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 306.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,653,000 after buying an additional 15,796,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 307.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after buying an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 615,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

