Garrison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $9,271,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.63. 5,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,977. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $125,191 and have sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

