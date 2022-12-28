Garrison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.38. 6,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $301.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $135.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

