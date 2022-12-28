Garrison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $5.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,982. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.