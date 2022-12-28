Gas (GAS) Price Hits $2.01 on Major Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $118.59 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00012007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $887.15 or 0.05324159 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.04 or 0.00498374 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,920.34 or 0.29528925 BTC.
About Gas
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
