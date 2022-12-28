Gateway Protocol (GWP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $67.71 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $67.71 million and $610,030.79 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00015039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $895.58 or 0.05388502 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00496043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,884.81 or 0.29390769 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.55365469 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $580,476.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

