Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 62,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 43,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 85,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.8 %

EW opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

