Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 119,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 70,979 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

