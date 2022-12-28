GenTrust LLC Acquires 50,252 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises about 1.4% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after buying an additional 1,458,591 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 920,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after buying an additional 606,424 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

