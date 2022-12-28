GenTrust LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 2.1% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $23,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 72,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

