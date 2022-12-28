GenTrust LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321,751 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,003,000 after purchasing an additional 338,942 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,199,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 569,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,108,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KRE opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.