GenTrust LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

GenTrust LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 0.9% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $200.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.