GenTrust LLC Sells 238 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $443.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

