GenTrust LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. GenTrust LLC owned 0.45% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,668,000.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

QDIV stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

