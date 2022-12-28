Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 35,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. 64,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,573,208. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.