Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 2,450 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 95.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

FISV traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,811. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

