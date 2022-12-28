Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital comprises about 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Hercules Capital worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 41,096 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

