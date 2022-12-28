Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 693,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $22,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 28,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

