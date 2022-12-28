Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $694,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.24.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. 2,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,011. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

