Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. 7,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,494. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

