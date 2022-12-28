Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Unum Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Unum Group worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 83,278 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Unum Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

