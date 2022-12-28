Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.16. 1,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,495. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

