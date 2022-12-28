Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 86,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,898. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $281.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 671.48%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

