Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in POSCO by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 343.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

POSCO Trading Up 0.2 %

PKX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,549. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

POSCO Profile



POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

