Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 604.17 ($7.29).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.21) to GBX 625 ($7.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 700 ($8.45) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.76) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.45) target price on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Glencore Stock Up 1.5 %

Glencore stock opened at GBX 566.53 ($6.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 373.35 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571.90 ($6.90). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 527.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 487.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.92.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

