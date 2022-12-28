Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.