Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 93.7% in December

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the November 30th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

SRET stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 57,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,304. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter.

