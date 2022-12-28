Gnosis Market Capitalization Tops $218.12 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for approximately $84.23 or 0.00505184 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $218.12 million and $2.12 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $867.92 or 0.05179795 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00490015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,864.82 or 0.29033642 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

