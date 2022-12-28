goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at C$105.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$113.34. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$95.00 and a 52 week high of C$181.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSY shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price target on goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$200.00 price target on goeasy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Featured Articles

