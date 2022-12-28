Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up 1.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

