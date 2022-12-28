Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 269,982 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 270.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,982 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 458.3% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 606,071 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $10,843,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 478,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 408,828 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

