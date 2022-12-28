Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1,020.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,243 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

TLT opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

