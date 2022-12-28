Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $21.60 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 431,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,674 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

