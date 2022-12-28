Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

