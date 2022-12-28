Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $266.84 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.82 and a 200-day moving average of $257.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald's

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.



