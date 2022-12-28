Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,638 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $148.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

