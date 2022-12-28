Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

