Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,384 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Amundi raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period.

Shares of XME opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

