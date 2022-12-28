Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) is Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Guaranty Bancshares comprises approximately 1.5% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 2.42% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $418.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 6,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.46 per share, with a total value of $232,432.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 623,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 6,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.46 per share, with a total value of $232,432.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 623,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $94,157.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 607,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,958,641.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

