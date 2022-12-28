H2O DAO (H2O) Market Capitalization Tops $28.04 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. H2O DAO has a market cap of $28.04 million and $215,326.02 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

