Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 2,000 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. PPG Industries accounts for 0.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

PPG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day moving average of $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

